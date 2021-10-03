TN announces 30% hike in salary to contract health staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a relief to health staff on contract in Tamil Nadu, the government has announced a 30 per cent salary hike that will apply from the month of May. Speaking at Guindy in Chennai on Saturday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said as many as 28,100 staff, including doctors, nurses, and assistants, will benefit from this hike, which will cost the government about Rs 89 crore annually.

On Covid vaccination, the minister said, “We have used more than 1 crore doses so far, and we will cross our targets in special camps.” He added, a Union government data showed TN had administered first dose to 62 per cent of its eligible population. “The WHO says if we vaccinate 70 per cent people, we are safe. We will achieve this by October end. People who need second shot of Covaxin can get it near their houses,” he added.