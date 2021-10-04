STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
74% tribal people in Kovai inoculated with at least one dose

According to the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 15,788 tribals have received their first dose, while another 6,843 received both doses.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: All eligible beneficiaries in 108 tribal hamlets in the Coimbatore district have been inoculated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to sources, this accounts for 74.23 per cent of the tribal population of 30,487 in 117 hamlets spread across six blocks.

According to the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 15,788 tribals have received their first dose, while another 6,843 received both doses. The majority of the tribals were earlier reluctant to receive the vaccine due to a lack of awareness. There was even an instance of two people from Sarkarporathi tribal settlement near Boluvampatti climbing a tree to escape from health department staff on July 2.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna said the tribals had come forward to take the vaccine, thanks to multiple awareness campaigns. She said the department conducted counselling sessions with the help of NGOs. "The health department is reaching the tribal beneficiaries at their doorsteps and is also conducting mobile vaccination programmes. The mega Covid vaccination drive is also covering the tribals," Aruna added.

The DDHS said all the tribals in a few hamlets in the district, including Topslip, had been vaccinated with both doses. "Out of the 461 eligible beneficiaries who come under the limits of Anamalai primary health centre, only eight have not been inoculated. They too shall be vaccinated soon," she said.

- Total number of tribals eligible to get vaccinated in Coimbatore- 30,487
-  Number of tribals vaccinated- 22,631
-  Percentage of tribal vaccination- 74.23
-  Partially vaccinated beneficiaries- 15,788
-  Fully vaccinated beneficiaries- 6,843
- Total tribal hamlets in Coimbatore- 117
- Number of tribal hamlets with partially vaccinated beneficiaries- 108

Source: Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Coimbatore.

