Centre asks for status report on Tamil Nadu's Kadar tribals

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sought a report from the Principal Secretary to Adi Dravidar and Tribal Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, on the condition of the Kadar community members, who were relocated from Kallar near Valparai. The Principal Secretary in turn has sought a report from Collector GS Sameeran.

TNIE had highlighted the plight of the tribal community on its August 09, 2021, issue. Since the area was prone to landslides, 23 families were moved to tea estate quarters in Thaimudi. The tribals alleged the houses were in a bad shape and demanded that they be allotted land in Theppakulamedu, which comes under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Officials state that it cannot be done as the Forest Rights Act of 2006 prohibits the establishment of new human settlements.

Meanwhile, tribals launched a protest on Saturday seeking land allotment. On Sunday, they sent a petition to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention. S Thanaraj, an activist who works with the tribals, said officials must concede to the demand as Kadars are natives of the forest. C Ramkumar, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer, said since land does not come under the Revenue Department, the Collector directed Pollachi Sub Collector to conduct a peace meeting with Anamalai Tiger Reserve officials and the tribals. “We will get a report soon from ATR officials and decide the next course of action,” he said.

Sources in ATR said they have appealed to the tribals to call off the protest and assured to arrange land in Theppakulamedu. “The process will take a long time. However, the people are continuing with the protest,” they said. “We have been checking the legal possibilities for providing land in Theppkulamedu and are awaiting directions from the State to proceed further,” said a senior forest official.