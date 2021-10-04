STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre asks for status report on Tamil Nadu's Kadar tribals

TNIE had highlighted the plight of the tribal community on its August 09, 2021, issue. Since the area was prone to landslides, 23 families were moved to tea estate quarters in Thaimudi.

Published: 04th October 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals belonging to the Kadar community living in makeshift tents made of plastic sheets and twigs

Tribals belonging to the Kadar community living in makeshift tents made of plastic sheets and twigs | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sought a report from the Principal Secretary to Adi Dravidar and Tribal Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, on the condition of the Kadar community members, who were relocated from Kallar near Valparai. The Principal Secretary in turn has sought a report from Collector GS Sameeran. 

TNIE had highlighted the plight of the tribal community on its August 09, 2021, issue. Since the area was prone to landslides, 23 families were moved to tea estate quarters in Thaimudi. The tribals alleged the houses were in a bad shape and demanded that they be allotted land in Theppakulamedu, which comes under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). Officials state that it cannot be done as the Forest Rights Act of 2006 prohibits the establishment of new human settlements.

Meanwhile, tribals launched a protest on Saturday seeking land allotment. On Sunday, they sent a petition to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention. S Thanaraj, an activist who works with the tribals, said officials must concede to the demand as Kadars are natives of the forest. C Ramkumar, District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer, said since land does not come under the Revenue Department, the Collector directed Pollachi Sub Collector to conduct a peace meeting with Anamalai Tiger Reserve officials and the tribals. “We will get a report soon from ATR officials and decide the next course of action,” he said.

Sources in ATR said they have appealed to the tribals to call off the protest and assured to arrange land in Theppakulamedu. “The process will take a long time. However, the people are continuing with the protest,” they said. “We have been checking the legal possibilities for providing land in Theppkulamedu and are awaiting directions from the State to proceed further,” said a senior forest official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs Tamil Nadu Kadar community
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp