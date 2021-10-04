STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Four-member ATM-robber gang from Haryana nabbed, remanded in Tamil Nadu

They mostly targeted unmanned, and isolated ATM outlets to avoid getting caught, police said.

Published: 04th October 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

RANIPET:  A four-member gang, which was allegedly robbing ATM kiosks in the city, was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday evening after their arrest a day before. Investigation revealed this gang allegedly used gas cutters among a few other tools to crack open ATM kiosks. They reportedly used to come down south in a truck to deliver construction-related items like plywood and tiles and take pulses and cereals back to their native district Mewat in Haryana.  

The suspects were identified as Shajith (30), the truck owner, Arshad (32), Lukman (21), and a juvenile. The truck, gas cutters, LPG cylinders, regulators, allied tools, and Rs 45,000 stolen cash were recovered from the gang, said police.

“They mostly targeted unmanned, and isolated ATM outlets to avoid getting caught. Before setting their act into motion, they ensured the ATM outlets had no CCTV camera. They also withdrew money to check the kiosks had money,” Pugazhenthi Ganesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Arakkonam sub-division, told TNIE. On September 17, they decamped with Rs 4 lakh from an Axis bank ATM kiosk at Perungalathur in the Arakkonam Taluk police station limits. 

Police gathered evidence like fingerprint samples, ATM’s transaction list, footage of the transaction camera, and CCTV cameras installed in the locality. After collecting the transaction details of that day, including the sample withdrawal made by the gang, the police officials did a background check of the bank accounts involved in every transaction. Also, they verified Call Data Records.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM robbery Chennai Haryana ATM thief robbers
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp