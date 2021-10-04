Tamil Nadu: Boy mistakenly consumes grandfather’s alcohol, dies

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A five-year-old boy died after he allegedly drank alcohol mistaking it for juice at Kannikoil Street in Anna Nagar in the limits of Thiruvalam police station in Vellore district on Friday. His grandfather too died after seeing his condition.

According to police, Rukesh’s grandfather Chinnasamy (62) was consuming brandy. However, some amount of the drink was still left in the bottle. Mistaking it for juice, the child reportedly drank it. His parents noticed him when he started choking. Seeing his condition, Chinnasamy, who was an Asthma patient, fainted, added police.

They were immediately taken to a private hospital, where Chinnasamy was declared brought dead. Rukesh was referred to Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital but he succumbed later at the night without responding to treatment. The police sent both the bodies to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. The Thiruvalam police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).