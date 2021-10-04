Three students in Tamil Nadu dismissed for misbehaving with blind teacher

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Three Class IX students were dismissed from Pudhuchattram government higher secondary school after they allegedly misbehaved when their visually-impaired history teacher was handling the class. The headmaster issued transfer certificates (TC) to the trio based on the recommendation made by Parents Teachers Association.

On Friday, when the teacher was handling the class, the three students walked to the middle of the room and started dancing. They also carelessly walked around in front of the teacher. The students also captured the incident and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral triggering an uproar among educationalists.

The teacher brought the incident to the attention of the school HM and PTA members. The latter recommended issuing TCs to the misbehaving students. District Education Officer Balasubramanian told TNIE, “Though they have been provided with TCs, we have initiated steps to enroll them in other government schools nearby.”