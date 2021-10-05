STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
53-year-old Tamil Nadu man ‘dies’ after first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

"The cause of death is acute myocardial infraction (heart attack) and has nothing to do with vaccination. The person is a known alcoholic as well," said Dr Varadarajan.

Published: 05th October 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 11:26 AM

A syringe is prepared with the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic.

A syringe is prepared with the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 53-year-old man from Sempatti allegedly died hours after taking the first jab of the vaccine on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Around 11.30 am, Raja, a farm worker, took the first dose of vaccine (Covishield).

After visiting his daughter, he reached home around 1.30 pm when he suffered chest pain and fainted.

He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr M Varadarajan, denied the allegations and said, “The cause of death is acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and has nothing to do with vaccination. The person is a known alcoholic as well.” 

