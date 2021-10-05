STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idhayam case: Madras HC criticises police for delay in filing final report, grants bail to accused  

However, the police enabled the petitioner to come out on bail by not filing a chargesheet on time.

05th October 2021

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising the Madurai police for failing to file a final report in the Idhayam Trust child trafficking case within the stipulated time, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court gave statutory bail to an accused. Justice B Pugalendhi observed the court dismissed the previous bail petition filed by the petitioner, M Mathersha, considering the grave nature of the offence.

However, the police enabled the petitioner to come out on bail by not filing a chargesheet on time. The court cited that 90 days elapsed since the FIR was filed against the petitioner and the police didn’t file any report to the court regarding the inquiry’s status.

The judge added the court has no option except to grant statutory bail to the petitioner and allowed Mathersha’s bail plea. The case pertains to alleged child trafficking at a shelter run by an NGO - Idhayam Trust in Madurai. 

