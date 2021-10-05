STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, pre-book Tamil Nadu state buses for Deepavali holidays

The transport corporations allow reservations 60 days in advance, but due to the lockdown, bookings were suspended temporarily.

Published: 05th October 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of passengers at the CMBT in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advance booking of bus tickets for Deepavali — on November 4 — began on Monday. Reservations for long-distance buses operated by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and six divisions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTCs) can be made at www.tnstc.in. In 2018-19 and 2019-20, more than 60 per cent of reservations were made online, as per official data.

SETC operates over 1,000 AC and non-AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses, while the six TNSTC divisions operate regular mofussil inter-district buses and AC buses with a 3x2 seating pattern for short-distance journeys. The State transport undertakings’ fleet capacity is 21,500.

The transport corporations allow reservations 60 days in advance, but due to the lockdown, bookings were suspended temporarily. According to official data, about 5 lakh commuters used government buses from Chennai to reach various parts of the State in 2018, and the number rose to 6.5 lakh in 2019. “Last year, due to Covid-19, the number of special buses was reduced owing to a lack of demand. This year, an announcement on special buses will be made soon,” said an official.

The demand for train tickets around Deepavali continues to be high. All trains to Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore are fully reserved. “A festival special train is being operated from Chennai and Madurai. If required, additional trains may be operated,” said a Railway official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali Diwali SETC State Express Transport Corporation TNSCTCS Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp