Now, pre-book Tamil Nadu state buses for Deepavali holidays

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advance booking of bus tickets for Deepavali — on November 4 — began on Monday. Reservations for long-distance buses operated by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and six divisions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTCs) can be made at www.tnstc.in. In 2018-19 and 2019-20, more than 60 per cent of reservations were made online, as per official data.

SETC operates over 1,000 AC and non-AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses, while the six TNSTC divisions operate regular mofussil inter-district buses and AC buses with a 3x2 seating pattern for short-distance journeys. The State transport undertakings’ fleet capacity is 21,500.

The transport corporations allow reservations 60 days in advance, but due to the lockdown, bookings were suspended temporarily. According to official data, about 5 lakh commuters used government buses from Chennai to reach various parts of the State in 2018, and the number rose to 6.5 lakh in 2019. “Last year, due to Covid-19, the number of special buses was reduced owing to a lack of demand. This year, an announcement on special buses will be made soon,” said an official.

The demand for train tickets around Deepavali continues to be high. All trains to Madurai, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore are fully reserved. “A festival special train is being operated from Chennai and Madurai. If required, additional trains may be operated,” said a Railway official.