Tamil Nadu's independent poll candidates pin hopes on new-age promises

Published: 05th October 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By  Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: From preserving the archaeological monuments in villages to building computer centres for rural students, first-time independent candidates in fray for local body seats in Villupuram district have many promises up their sleeves.  

K Nandagopal, a 32-year-old differently-abled candidate from Kundalapuliyur panchayat union in Vikravandi, wants to arrange door-delivery of weekly wages for PwD workers under MGNREGA scheme.
“Further, I would like to arrange for door-step services for availing government benefits. These may include such tasks as signing papers and verification to enrol in the free-house scheme.” Nandagopal is contesting for the panchayat union councillor post in Kundalapuliyur village.

Highlighting the meagre resources for students in the village of Kaanai, A Nagaraj (36), former member of Students Federation of India, promises to build a well-equipped library with computers for the youth in the village. He promised to bring a separate computer centre with photocopying and printout facilities as students now depend on private computer centres, which are mostly shut these days.

On his other promises, Nagaraj told TNIE: “The bus stand at Kaanai is busy as it serves over 5,000 people from 52 villages. But there is not a single toilet for the public there. If elected, I’d first take up the construction of a public toilet at Kaanai bus stand, sending a message on the importance of sanitation in the rural areas.” 

