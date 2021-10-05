Tamil Nadu's Police Conduct Rules to be amended to enable punishment for mistreatment of LGBTQIA persons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Police Conduct Rules will be soon amended in order to enable punishment to police personnel, who ill-treat members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the Madras High Court was informed on Monday.

The State Public Prosecutor conveyed that the Director-General of Police (DGP) has sent the State government a proposal in this regard following an order from the High Court. The matter had come up before Justice N Anand Venkatesh for hearing.

A compliance report filed by the SPP said, “... with regard to amendment in the Police Conduct Rules, as directed, a letter dated 22.9.2021 has been sent to the government from the office of Director General of Police recommending to make necessary amendment by adding a specific clause to prevent harassment against LGBTQIA+ community and/or activists and NGO workers.”

The court was also informed that sensitisation programmes for police personnel to spread awareness on the issue are being conducted as instructions were given to commissioners of cities and superintendents of police in districts.

Further, the Additional Advocate General, representing the Tamil Nadu Home Department, submitted that certain steps have been taken by the State government to come up with a Transgender Policy but sought more time for this, the judge recorded.

Referring to guidelines for sensible media reporting on the LGBTQIA+ community, the AAG informed the court that a ‘style guide’, if developed by a media house, could be used by everyone who is involved in news reporting. “This will ensure that the persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community are addressed with due respect and without the usage of any demeaning words,” the court recorded the AAG as submitting.

The judge patted the State government for the seriousness with which the issue was taken up. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry was suo motu added as a respondent in the case by the court. The counsels appearing for the Centre explained the measures taken by different departments, including Garima Greh and SMILE, for the welfare of the LGBTQIA+ community. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to December 6.