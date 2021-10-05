Two held in connection with gold theft at Tamil Nadu's Kilpauk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a jewel-making unit’s staff fled with about half-a-kilo gold in Kilpauk, the police have arrested two of his co-workers. The arrested were identified as K Arul (47) from Senneerkuppam near Poonamallee and C Ramesh (34) from Tiruvottiyur. Both have been working at the jewel-making unit on Rajarathinam street for the last 17 years, the police said.

While the employer, A Arunkumar, lodged a complaint against Ruby Doss of West Bengal, who fled with the gold, the police on suspicion, launched a hunt for the other two as well, after they were told the duo stopped coming to work.

“The main job of all the three was to cut the gold given to them. However, they stole gold in small quantities, but whenever the employer checked their vaults, the trio helped each other by sharing the stolen gold among themselves to make it look like the stock was intact,” said a police officer. Arul and Ramesh had gone absconding after the employer asked them to submit the gold given to them.

On Sunday afternoon, Kilpauk police secured them from Tiruvottiyur police station and upon investigation, it was found that Ruby Doss not only escaped with 500g gold, but also another 170g from Arul and Ramesh. Fearing that they could be arrested, the duo stopped reporting to work, the police said. They reportedly admitted that the stolen gold was in the past sold at different shops in Sowcarpet. They were remanded to judicial custody on Monday.