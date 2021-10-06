255 beneficiaries to receive TNUDB houses in Tiruppur

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Built at a cost of Rs 19.75 crore, 288 housing units at Arivoli Nagar in Arumuthampalayam remain vacant for more than four years. Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB), formerly Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB), built the units in 2016. The then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami formally opened the units in 2017.

Shahul (45), a resident of Arivoli Nagar, said the complex is deserted and the place is over run by thick vegetation. "The tenements look like a ghost structure. Many families belonging to low income category petition the district administration each day seeking allocation of land or house. However, no one has been allocated a house. Multiple petitions submitted in this regard evoked no response."

Another resident, Sathyamoorthy (65) said most parts of Arivoli Nagar belonged to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) which allocated a portion to house families translocated from other parts of the city. "When we questioned the authorities about the allocation of the housing units, they maintained that the residents were unwilling to take the units as the facility is located 18 km from Tiruppur city. But, these excuses are lame," he said. Many families in Karaipudur, Chinnaikarai and other villages from Palladam had applied for the allocation of the units and were ready to pay a meagre sum for single bedroom houses. However, the lottery method for allocation of the housing units had not been conducted for four years. This was because of a complete lethargy on the part of the officials, the resident alleged.

According to an official from the district administration, TNUDB constructed 256 houses in Phase I and 288 houses in Phase II in 2016. The purpose was to relocate residents who were living in government lands or river bed areas.

"Many families living near Thennampalayam which houses the Collectorate were allocated houses in Phase 1 and they inhabited the facility. In Phase II, 288 houses were allocated in early 2017 for families living on Noyyal river bed. But, they refused to move out claiming that they would lose their livelihood. Hence, the delay in allocating the units," the official said.

A TNUDB official told TNIE, "We have asked families from nearby localities such as Veerapandi, Arul Puram to apply for allocation. We received several hundred petitions and have selected 255 beneficiaries by draw of lots. The list of these beneficiaries has been approved by the district administration and they will be allocated houses soon. We have given priority to differently abled persons in allocation of the allocation."