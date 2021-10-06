800-year-old Shiva, Perumal temples in Perambalur crying for attention

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The 800-year-old Shiva and Perumal temples in Maruvathur village of Kunnam Taluk have been left unmaintained for several years with no basic facilities such as drinking water, compound walls and walkway, among others. Due to this, footfall has been on the decline. More than 120 acres of the land belong to the temples.

Residents and youths have filed petitions with the District Collector and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR & CE) demanding renovation of the temples and provision of basic facilities here, but no action has yet been taken.

P Rayappan, a resident of Maruvathur, told TNIE, "These temples are of historical significance, but the HR & CE Department fails to monitor and maintain them properly. There is no pathway for visitors to walk around the temple; thorny bushes occupy all the sides; and compound walls do not have gates. Incidents of idol theft has already taken place but the authorities do not take notice. They should install CCTV cameras to ensure safety. Also, the temples have to be consecrated as they are of historical significance. Due to lack of maintenance, it is losing on its visitors."

Another resident, N Ramamoorthy, said, "Only during festivals we have the opportunity of going to these temples. But even then we could not get a place to sit or relax for sometime. Apart from this, many acres belonging to these temples are occupied by people for farming. The authorities concerned should recover the lands, give it for lease, and maintain the temples with the funds received."

When contacted, an official from THE HR & CE Department said, "We are aware of the lack of basic facilities, including compound walls. First, we are taking steps to hold consecration and then will take steps to set up other facilities."