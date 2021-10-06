STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Domestic violence case referred to larger bench of Madras HC

During the hearing, counsels appearing for the two petitioners informed Justice Shankar that two contrary judgments have been passed by the Madras High Court in similar matters.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: Citing contrary views taken by two single judges of the Madras High Court regarding whether cases filed under Domestic Violence Act, 2005 should be heard by a Civil Court or a Criminal Court, a single judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court referred the matter to a larger bench.

Justice K Murali Shankar came across the issue when he was hearing civil revision petitions filed by two persons seeking to quash the criminal proceedings pending against them under Domestic Violence Act before magistrate courts in Tirunelveli and Kovilpatti. During the hearing, the counsels appearing for the two petitioners informed Justice Shankar that two contrary judgments have been passed by the Madras High Court in similar matters.

They stated that previously Justice N Anand Venkatesh had taken a view that cases filed under the said Act are civil in nature and hence cannot be heard by magistrate courts as criminal cases. He also issued certain guidelines to be followed while dealing with domestic violence cases. Citing the said judgment, many persons were filing civil revision petitions in the High Court in cases of similar nature and were directed to approach the magistrate court concerned, Justice Shankar noted.

Meanwhile, the counsels also informed the court that another judge, Justice SM Subramaniam, had taken a different view from Justice Venkatesh saying that such cases ought to be treated as criminal cases and should be heard by criminal courts and not civil courts.

Since divergent orders have been passed by two single judges, the issue ought to be referred to a larger bench, Justice Shankar opined. The larger bench has to decide whether proceedings initiated under Domestic Violence Act and are pending before magistrate courts should be treated as civil proceedings or criminal proceedings, the judge pointed out. If the proceedings are found to be civil in nature, whether such cases pending in magistrate courts should then be transferred to Civil Court (or Family Court), also needs to be answered, he added.

He directed the Registry of the court to place the two civil revision petitions before the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to be transferred to a larger bench. Meanwhile, he instructed the magistrate courts concerned not to insist the two petitioners to appear in person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Domestic Violence
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp