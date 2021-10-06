Toll high; amenities poor, say MGR market traders in Kovai

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Farmers and vegetable traders operating out of the MGR wholesale market in Mettupalayam have accused the Coimbatore City Municipality Corporation (CCMC) of violating norms in awarding a maintenance contract and that they were at the receiving end.

President of the Coimbatore district wholesale all vegetables merchants association CN Palanisamy told TNIE, "The CCMC awarded a 3-year, Rs 1.20 crore maintenance contract in 2019. But the contractor quit in 2020 as the market was closed due to the pandemic. The contract was awarded to a trader for just Rs 80 lakh. The officials were under pressure from AIADMK functionaries and did not allow anyone else to bid."

Once the contract was finalised, in February 2020, the toll for vehicles and unloading charges were hiked steeply, he said and demanded that the contract be terminated forthwith. Further, he accused senior corporation officials of colluding with the contractor and allowing him to hike charges.

R Narayanan, a trader, said, "Apart from vehicle toll, farmers have to pay charges to unload vegetables. Earlier, this was Rs 1.50 and hiked Rs 5 per sack. If they unload 10 tonnes, they have to pay `1,050 to the contractor."

P Kandasamy, state general secretary, Vivasayigal Sangam, said, "Covid -19 has affected farmers severely as price of agriculture inputs and diesel have gone up. Now farmers have to shell out more in the form of toll and unloading charges. We will resort to a protest if the corporation does not suspend the toll."

A vegetable merchant K Suresh told TNIE, "During rainy season, two-wheelers cannot enter the market bacause of slush. Also, toilets and the premises are not maintained."

The contractor, however, denied the allegations. "Even though the toll is for single entry, we allow vehicles to enter the market multi[le times.We also urge the corporation to reduce the toll," he said adding that there was no violation in collecting unloading charges as well.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner (west zone) T Sivasubramaniyam said he would discuss the issue with the commissioner and take remedial steps. Repeated attempts to reach the corporation commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara went in vain.