Coping with stress receives deserved attention in State

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Over the last two years, the Police Well Being (PWB) programme has helped identify 2,855 police personnel, who were in need of mental health interventions and referred them for appropriate guidance, including de-addiction counselling, said senior consultant psychiatrist Dr C Ramasubramanian. Ramasubramanian is the State nodal officer of the diploma course programme, the State police department is all set to commence in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, for creating 'master trainers'.

The State government and DGP (HoPF) Dr C Sylendra Babu showed much interest for the well being of the policemen, and this led to the conversion of the earlier PWB programme into a diploma course -- 'Psychological Well-Being For Tamil Nadu Police'.

Total 453 PWB trainers, including 88 inspectors and 165 sub inspectors, will study the diploma course for six months (both theory and practical). It is to be noted that the same personnel trained 98,454 of 1,10,509 policemen under the PWB programme the last two years. The PWB programme helped identify psychological issues of policemen, and enhanced holistic well-being of the policemen and their families, Ramasubramanian said.

The senior consultant psychiatrist further said the PWB was introduced following a steep increase in behaviour problems, negative attitude, and faulty handling of the public by the policemen. "Analyzing the reasons, we identified physical and psychological disorders, including stress. A police personnel from Sivaganga was identified through the PWB programme as a case study. He seemed gloomy, and had experienced suicidal thoughts. The master trainer diagnosed him with depression. Counselling was provided to him and his family members. Gradually, his spirits revived and it began to show in his work too. We believe, as many as 119 police suicides were prevented due to earlier identification of their mental health issues in the State," he added.

Total 453 persons received training from NIMHANS for the PWB programme, and they later trained other policemen and their family members over the last two years. The programme reportedly helped 209 policemen bury the hatchet and reunite with their families.