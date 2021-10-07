NIA charges members of banned outfit with promoting ISIS ideology

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The NIA has filed a chargesheet against a member of the banned Hizb-Ut-Tahir at a special court in Chennai on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abdullah alias Saravana Kumar of Madurai who posted comments on Facebook, supporting the Islamic State. Abdullah allegedly had instigated people to establish Khilafah. He had also sought cooperation from other countries for forming an army to establish Islamic State in TN. The case was initially investigated by Teppakulam police before being transferred to NIA.