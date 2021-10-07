STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials to increase camera trap cover to locate tiger MDT-23

The Forest Department hasn’t sighted the problematic tiger MDT-23 yet, even as the operation to capture and tranquillise it entered the 12th day. 

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department hasn’t sighted the problematic tiger MDT-23 yet, even as the operation to capture and tranquillise it entered the 12th day. Department officials have been working out strategies based on scientific evidence, such as the big cat’s movements and his signs, said Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Masinagudi, he said their current strategy is to capture the tiger using a tranquilliser gun at Singara forest as there are high chances of the animal hiding there. “The operation is scientific and carried out carefully considering the safety of animals as well as personnel involved,” he said. The big cat, which has allegedly killed four people and over a dozen cattle, hasn’t been spotted yet despite the forest officials using drones, kumki elephants and sniffer dogs.

Responding to a query, Shekhar clarified that tiger T-23 cannot be declared a man-eater as his prime target is cattle. “If it had been a man-eater, it would have targeted humans. The animal has difficulties in hunting due to old age,” he said. “Three more teams have been camping inside the forest area in machans (tall structures made of logs) during daytime. We have arranged food for them,” the chief wildlife warden said.

He said the operation would resume on Thursday at 6 am. “The plan is to increase the cover of camera traps manifold and engage tribals in grazing cattle in order to attract the elusive tiger,” he added. Meanwhile, a private company has conducted a demo of thermal cameras which may be used for tracking the animal movement at night. The cameras capture images using body heat. An official said they would decide on purchasing the cameras in the coming days.

