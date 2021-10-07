STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Permit us to take Vandal sand from waterbodies in Namakkal: Farmers

When the fields are tilled, the top soil is lost. Therefore, in order to increase the water absorption capacity, farmers spread alluvial soil across the land.

Published: 07th October 2021

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Organic farmers have urged the State government to allow them to take alluvial soil (vandal mann) from waterbodies as it would help in enriching the top soil of their farmlands. Explaining why they need alluvial soil (deposited as silt in water bodies), P Saravanan, an organic farmer from Ariyakavundanpatti in the district, told TNIE, “The top soil plays a vital role in yielding good results, and essential nutrients must be given to them, especially before sowing.

When the fields are tilled, the top soil is lost. Therefore, in order to increase the water absorption capacity, farmers spread alluvial soil across the land.” Saying that the control on the use of the alluvial soil was with the Department of Geology and Mining, he said officials were not aware of the needs of the farmers and do not permit them to collect the soil from waterbodies. Whereas they allowed the soil to be collected for works such as road laying. G Ajeethan, Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation state secretary said farmers were legally allowed to collect the alluvial soil from water bodies.

“While ploughing, alluvial soil from tanks is mixed in the cultivation land to enrich the top toil. The State should introduce a policy to allow ayacut farmers, who utilise ponds and tanks as irrigation sources, for collecting the silt. During Summer, they must be allowed to quarry for the silt.” PWD sources said, “It is legally permitted to collect sand from water bodies for up to five feet to enrich agricultural lands. The previous government had given approval to farmers taking the silt. However, the order was cancelled within a few months. Steps will be taken soon, based on the government’s decision.”  

