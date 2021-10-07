STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rural local body polls: Two-time president from Vadathavoor seeks reelection

Vadathavoor in Uthiramerur panchayat union has been electing only one person as its president since 2001, except once during the last two decades.

Published: 07th October 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vadathavoor in Uthiramerur panchayat union has been electing only one person as its president since 2001, except once during the last two decades. Vadathavoor went for rural local body polls on Wednesday with the same person vying for the post again, along with three others.    

M Sadayandi (58) was first elected unopposed in 2001 when the post was reserved for scheduled castes. In 2006, the seat was made non-reserved (general) and still, Sadayandi managed to win. The panchayat accommodates people from Chettiyar, Mudaliyar, Adi Dravidar and Adivasi communities.

It was only in 2011, Sadayandi decided to contest for union councillor from a different place, paving way for his nephew to successfully contest for the president post. After the civic elections were dissolved in 2016, Sadayandi is now seeking reelection from the panchayat. “I am going to win easily,” he told TNIE.

On the contrary, various sources in the village said that the man, having affiliation with AIADMK, has been using his clout and indulging in nepotistic activities. A villager, on the condition of anonymity, said that the anti-incumbency is a factor that would play a role against Sadayandi this time.

Meanwhile, DMK members alleged that Sadayandi has not done anything for the people over the last two decades but reaping benefits from people’s support.  Responding to allegations, Sadayandi said, “I am the only person present when there is an issue. If I had favoured relatives and friends, I would not be getting the people’s support”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rural local body polls Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp