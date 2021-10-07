Rural local body polls: Two-time president from Vadathavoor seeks reelection

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vadathavoor in Uthiramerur panchayat union has been electing only one person as its president since 2001, except once during the last two decades. Vadathavoor went for rural local body polls on Wednesday with the same person vying for the post again, along with three others.

M Sadayandi (58) was first elected unopposed in 2001 when the post was reserved for scheduled castes. In 2006, the seat was made non-reserved (general) and still, Sadayandi managed to win. The panchayat accommodates people from Chettiyar, Mudaliyar, Adi Dravidar and Adivasi communities.

It was only in 2011, Sadayandi decided to contest for union councillor from a different place, paving way for his nephew to successfully contest for the president post. After the civic elections were dissolved in 2016, Sadayandi is now seeking reelection from the panchayat. “I am going to win easily,” he told TNIE.

On the contrary, various sources in the village said that the man, having affiliation with AIADMK, has been using his clout and indulging in nepotistic activities. A villager, on the condition of anonymity, said that the anti-incumbency is a factor that would play a role against Sadayandi this time.

Meanwhile, DMK members alleged that Sadayandi has not done anything for the people over the last two decades but reaping benefits from people’s support. Responding to allegations, Sadayandi said, “I am the only person present when there is an issue. If I had favoured relatives and friends, I would not be getting the people’s support”

