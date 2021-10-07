Stalin announces welfare board for NRI Tamils

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a welfare board for non-resident Tamils. It was also announced that January 12 would be celebrated as ‘NRI Tamils Day’. A total sum of Rs 20 crores would be allocated for constituting the welfare board, of which Rs 6.40 crores would be allocated for the NRI Tamils welfare fund, Rs 8.10 crores to promote literature and cultural exchange and Rs 5.50 crores for others. For functioning of the board, Rs 1.40 crores will be allocated as capital expenses and Rs 3 crores per year will be allocated for administration expenses.

A database of non-resident Tamils would be created and those registered would have extended life and medical insurance. Besides, education assistance, marriage assistance will be given to low-income NRI Tamils if they die at work. To provide counselling to NRI Tamils, a mobile application, a website and a toll-free call centre will be launched and a separate legal aid centre will also be established.

Extending help to Tamils who returned home due to Covid-19, a Rs 2.5 lakhs loan will be provided to start a business, for which Rs 6 crores will be allocated. To help improve infrastructure and schools in their native villages a scheme called “My village” will be launched. Tamil will be taught to the children of the diaspora through the Tamil Propaganda Institute and the Tamil Virtual Academy.