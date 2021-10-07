Tiruchy: Covid-19 vaccine camps out of reach of destitutes?

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Not all residents of the city benefit from the mega Covid-19 vaccination camp being organised by the City Corporation. Hundreds of homeless people living on the streets are yet to get the jab. Lack of identity cards, fear over safety of vaccine, alcohol addiction and use of drugs have put these homeless people away from the inoculation drive.

Says Raja (80), a street dweller at the Central Bus Stand, “I left my home about 40 years ago and I am not in touch with any of my family members. So, if I take the shot and face some health issue, who will take care of me? So, I am not interested in taking it.” It is not that all the homeless don’t want to take the jab. There are some who do want to take it, but are unable to because they have no documents to prove their identity.

Kamalam, (70) from Manapparai, who currently lives on the streets in Srirangam, says, “I am already having health issues. Things will get worse if I contract the virus. But, I am not able to take part in the vaccination camps as I don’t have Aadhaar card or other documents. I request the Corporation to consider giving vaccines to street dwellers.”

TNIE also met a street dweller near the Tiruchy Railway Station who claimed to have taken the shot while he was in Chennai. However, he was not able to substantiate his claim. “I came here only a few days ago. I took the vaccine at a special camp held in Chennai. Since I don’t have an Aadhaar card, they did not give me any certificate,” says Sakthivel (60).

Nevertheless, there are a few street dwellers who have an Aadhaar card and took the vaccine. Rajamani (62), who stays near the Aristo Bridge in Tiruchy, says, “I left my home in Tiruppur due to the torture of my children. None of my relatives were ready to support me either. But, I visited Tiruppur to take the vaccine, and I still have my Aadhaar card with me.” Officials have admitted that it is a challenging task to vaccinate all the street dwellers.

“Some of them will not be willing to take the vaccine owing to fear. Some might avoid it because they would not be ready to stay away from alcohol or drugs for some weeks. Therefore, we have to convince these people and come up with some option to ensure that all of them are vaccinated,” says an official.

Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman says he inquired into this matter and the civic body would conduct a special drive to ensure vaccination for street dwellers. “We have about 2,200 street dwellers. We have to ensure that they are safe and do not become spreaders. We will conduct a special drive for them. The lack of identity cards will not be an issue. We will consider taking their photos and maintain the records,” he adds.

