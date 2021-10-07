STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls peaceful, almost 75% turn up to cast votes

The first phase of elections to rural local bodies was conducted in nine districts peacefully on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 74.37 per cent.

Published: 07th October 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Narikuravar women pose after voting in Tirunelveli on Wednesday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first phase of elections to rural local bodies was conducted in nine districts peacefully on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 74.37 per cent. The last time local body elections were held in these districts was 2011.

The voting went off without any major complaints at most polling stations between 7 am and 6 pm. A few polling booths in Ranipettai and Kallakurichi districts, however, witnessed altercations between DMK and AIADMK workers after election symbols were displayed near the polling booths. Contestants at a few places claimed their supporters’ names were removed from the voters’ list.

At Naranapuram, villagers temporarily prevented polling staff from collecting the ballot boxes following a clash with villagers from A Maruthappapuram. In some parts of Kallakurichi district, polling was delayed due to rain. The polling time was extended by more than two hours in a few polling booths for various reasons. Hence, assessment of the final polling percentage was delayed.

The nine districts that witnessed elections had 41.94 lakh voters and 79,443 candidates. Polling for presidents and ward members of 1,577 village panchayats was conducted through paper ballots. There are 12,252 ward-member posts in these panchayats.

Besides this, votes were cast to select 78 district panchayat ward members and 755 panchayat union ward members in Villupuram, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

 765 FIRs registered, Rs 97.86 lakh seized
State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar said 765 FIRs were registered for various poll-related violations, and cash worth Rs 97.86 lakh was seized from the nine districts till the day before the polls. While panchayat presidents alone are elected directly, district panchayat presidents, deputy presidents, and others are chosen by ward members 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp