Vigilance conducts searches at residence of ex-Controller of Examination of Thiruvalluvar University

VELLORE: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted a house search at the residence of the Former Controller of Examination (CoE) of Thiruvalluvar University at V.G. Rao Nagar in Katpadi in Vellore district on Thursday.

The search, which began at 6 am, was launched in connection with the disproportionate asset case filed by the DVAC against former CoE Dr. P. Asokan.

"The FIR was filed after it was found that Asokan had accumulated Rs 53.50 lakh worth assets between 2012 and 2016 which was disproportionate to his income," a DVAC officer, who was part of the search, told TNIE.

We are verifying various documents like bank accounts, insurance, LIC, and vehicles, said the DVAC officer.

Further investigations are on.