STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vigilance conducts searches at residence of ex-Controller of Examination of Thiruvalluvar University

The search was launched in connection with the disproportionate asset case filed by the DVAC against former CoE Dr. P. Asokan.

Published: 07th October 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted a house search at the residence of the Former Controller of Examination (CoE) of Thiruvalluvar University at V.G. Rao Nagar in Katpadi in Vellore district on Thursday.

The search, which began at 6 am, was launched in connection with the disproportionate asset case filed by the DVAC against former CoE Dr. P. Asokan.

"The FIR was filed after it was found that Asokan had accumulated Rs 53.50 lakh worth assets between 2012 and 2016 which was disproportionate to his income," a DVAC officer, who was part of the search, told TNIE.

We are verifying various documents like bank accounts, insurance, LIC, and vehicles, said the DVAC officer.

Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption DVAC former Controller of Examination Thiruvalluvar University disproportionate assets case Vellore Dr P Asokan
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp