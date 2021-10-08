STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao named Puducherry's special representative in Delhi

His appointment comes after he lost the opportunity to contest the Rajya Sabha election as a nominee of the AINRC though he was CM N Rangasamy’s choice as the seat went to the BJP in the alliance

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Malladi Krishna Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @malladikrishnarao)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant move, former Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao has been appointed as the special representative of the Puducherry government in New Delhi.

According to an order by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on October 8, he will have the status of minister of the Union territory of Puducherry and serve on an honorary basis. His office will be located at the Assembly Complex, Puducherry, and his camp office will be at Puducherry Government Guest House, New Delhi.

He will liaise between the Union territory and Centre. He will also represent the Union territory's ministers in meetings held in New Delhi, if any minister is unable to participate and communicate the views of the Puducherry government.

His appointment comes after he lost the opportunity to contest the Rajya Sabha election as a nominee of the AINRC though he was Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s choice as the seat went to the BJP in the alliance. Rao had also opted out from contesting the Assembly elections from Yanam, the seat he held for the last 25 years, and supported the AINRC in the polls.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy handed over the order to Rao on Friday in the presence of legislators and ministers.

Rao was Health Minister in the previous Congress government headed by V Narayanasamy and represented Yanam as its only representative since 1996 as an Independent and Congress member.

