Get vaccinated. It's your ‘shot’ at getting appliances, utensils for free in Karur!

You now have a chance to win a washing machine, wet grinder, mixer grinder, pressure cooker or other utensils after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the mega vaccination camp this Sunday.

KARUR: You now have a chance to win a washing machine, wet grinder, mixer grinder, pressure cooker or other utensils after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the mega vaccination camp this Sunday. 

Karur Collector T Prabhu Shankar has made this announcement to draw more people to the mega inoculation camp. He said in a release, “Based on Tamil Nadu government’s orders, mega vaccination camps are being conducted across Karur district every week to inoculate everyone above 18 years of age. On Sunday, the mega vaccination camp is being organised in Karur for the fifth consecutive week.

An incentive of Rs 5 per person will be given depending on how many people a volunteer bring to the vaccination camp. Also, people who get inoculated during at mega vaccination camp this Sunday will be selected for prizes through a lucky draw. 

First prize is a washing machine; the second a wet grinder; and the third, a mixer grinder. Twenty-five fourth-place winners will get a pressure cooker. Utensils will be distributed to 100 individuals as consolation prizes. Names of volunteers who bring more than 25 individuals to the mega camp will also be added to the lucky draw,” Shankar said.

