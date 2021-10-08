STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai schools told to display contact number of police stations

The school education department has directed all types of schools to ensure the display of the jurisdictional all-women police stations’ contact numbers on the school notice board.

Published: 08th October 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department has directed all types of schools to ensure the display of the jurisdictional all-women police stations’ contact numbers on the school notice board to ensure and strengthen the safety of girl students.

Meanwhile, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) has been instructed to ensure the functioning of the committee to prevent sexual offences against girl students.

The director of matriculation schools, A Karuppusamy, told TNIE that they have already instructed all types of schools to form a committee and place a complaint box on the campuses to inquiry about sexual offences complaints.

The District Educational Officers (DEO) inspected the schools to see if the complaint boxes are being used by students to register their grievances and that they have been asked to conduct inspections every month, to instil confidence among the students that their voices are heard.

Additionally, the CEOs have been asked to submit the monthly inspection reports to the school education department, added Karuppusamy.

Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association state treasurer T Arulanandham welcomed the move and opined awareness campaigns should also be conducted for the students with the help of the police department and psychologists.

Psychologist N Rahman Khan told TNIE, "It is a good move because the students will slowly outgrow the fear of police and help them reach out to the officials." The presence of the AWPS numbers will ensure that nobody misbehaves with the students. 

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalatchi also welcomed the move and said even when students face issues while travelling or in their neighbourhood, they would immediately seek the help of officials confidently. She added that private schools have begun displaying the AWPS numbers on notice boards.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer, N Geetha told TNIE that they have taken steps to display the numbers at the earliest in all schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
all-women police stations schools sexual offences
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp