Madras HC tells TN govt to relocate statues to special parks

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directing the State government to identify and remove statues and unauthorised structures in public places, within three months, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered it to establish “leaders parks” to relocate such statues and erect new ones if permission is granted.

Disposing of a writ petition challenging the orders to remove a statue of BR Ambedkar erected on Meikkal poramboke land in Ranipet district, Justice SM Subramaniam said the issue of unauthorised statue installation was not properly handled by the enforcement authorities. In his order, the judge directed the Home Secretary to identify and remove the structures on highways, public roads, government lands, and Meikkal poramboke land in the State within the given period of time.

The judge ordered the TN government not to grant any permission hereinafter to install statues in public places as they infringe the rights of the common people. He also issued a “comprehensive guideline” for installing statues, and directed the government to identify suitable places for the “leaders park” so that the statues can be relocated without needing to wait for permission. “The first respondent (Chief Secretary) is directed to identify lands for creation of the required number of “leaders parks” across the State of Tamil Nadu, for erection of new statues and for relocation/replacement of existing statues,” the order stated.

The entire process must be completed within six months, and the maintenance cost shall be recovered from those who had installed the statues and structures, the order stated, and added that in case of default, the concerned authorities can invoke the Revenue Recovery Act for recovering the amount.

The judge observed that the Supreme Court order regulating installation of statues in public places was not effectively implemented, and has caused unrest in many sensitive localities, especially during public celebrations.

Petition against gold monetisation scheme

Chennai: A petition has been filed before the Madras High Court to stay the HR&CE department’s proceedings to melt the gold ornaments donated to temples and monetise them. The petitioner stated that the HR&CE Act of 1959 allows the State government to interfere in the administrative aspects of temples, and not in the religious aspects. The State government does not have the authority to melt the jewels, and that the decision violates the Article 25 and Article 26 of the Indian Constitution, the petitioner added

Stay on freedom fighters’ pension order

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the implementation of a single judge’s order restoring the freedom fighters’ pension to the daughter of a late freedom fighter under the Centre’s Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme. The Bench passed the interim order on an appeal filed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, challenging the order. The Ministry claimed that a married daughter was ineligible for the said pension under the revised guidelines of the scheme