Popular Tamil lyricist Piraisoodan passes away

Popular Tamil lyricist Piraisoodan passed away in Chennai on Friday. He was 65.

He had been unwell for the past few days.

Piraisoodan was born in Nannilam in Thiruvarur district on February 6, 1956.

He made a foray into Kollywood by penning the Rasathi Rosapoo song set to music by late music director M.S.Viswanathan for the movie Sirai (Prison) released in 1984.

He had written several hit songs which includes, Meenamma Meenamma for the Rajinikanth -starrer Rajadhi Raja, Nooru Varusham (Panakkaran), and Ennai Thottu Alli Konda Mannan Peru Ennadi composed by Ilaiyaraaja and rendered by S P Balasubramanian and Swarnalatha for the film Unna Nenachen Pattu Padichen and Nadanthal Irandu Adi for Chembaruthi.

He had worked with almost all leading music composers in the industry.

In all, he had written around 1,400 songs for over 400 movies. He also wrote over 5000 devotional songs.

Piraisoodan has won several awards including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

He was conferred the title Kavi Gnani by M.S.Viswanathan.

The Tamil film industry offered its condolence to the bereaved family.