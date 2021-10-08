State policy for women to be reference point for upcoming schemes

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: Two rounds of representatives’ meetings have been held to formulate the draft State policy for women; and the third will involve women from rural areas, officials have said. Once formulated, the draft will be open to suggestions from the public.

The State policy for women, the first of its kind in India, is aimed at setting the agenda for upcoming women’s schemes, and laying out the needs of women. “It aims to detail gaps and solutions based on women’s needs. It will be the focal point from which other departments can draw points. New agendas for women will be drawn from this policy,” said a senior official of the Social Welfare Department.

After an initial announcement in the Assembly, the first meeting was held on August 12, and had DMK MP Kanimozhi and VCK MP and writer D Ravikumar, among other academicians and doctors, in attendance. The second meeting, on September 22, had representatives from the World Bank, UN Women, State Planning Commission, social activists, elected representatives, and others working towards women’s rights. A mix of issues — from steps to be taken against keeping menstruating women in separate buildings and women’s medical issues, to portrayal of women in TV serials — was discussed.

U Vasuki, of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), who attended the first meeting, said she had recommended enacting the Urban Employment Guarantee scheme at the State level. “We also raised concerns on how women are excluded in discussions on farming and agriculture,” she added. Vasuki said that while the draft seemed to be a step in the right direction, opposing factors at the Central level needed to be questioned to claim space for women.

Gender activist and DMK member Salma, who participated in the second meeting, said the policy would help strengthen laws. “There is a reservation for women leaders at the panchayat level. Are they able to function independently without interference from their husbands? There needs to be a law to take action against interfering relatives,” she asserted.