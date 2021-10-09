STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brick kiln owners level pits to cover up proof of illegal mining in Thadagam

Illegal brick kiln operators allegedly levelled pits, which were dug to mine red sand for the kilns, in Thadagam Valley to cover up the violations.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Brick kiln operators levelling the ground in Thadagam Valley | Express

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Illegal brick kiln operators allegedly levelled pits, which were dug to mine red sand for the kilns, in Thadagam Valley to cover up the violations. The district administration had closed the units following a court order in January 2021, after allegations of environmental degradation were raised.

Environmentalists said the kiln owners’ attempts were a reaction to government carrying out a satellite survey to assess the  degradation caused by the brick kiln units in the valley. They said they had collected evidence of earthmover machines levelling surfaces in the valley and sent complaints, along with the evidence, to the departments of revenue, mines and geology as well the chief minister’s special cell.

S Chandrasekar, a petitioner, said, “Following a Madras High Court order in January 2021, all the illegal brick kiln units in the valley were closed. The case is now under the purview of the HC and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). To submit a status report on the valley, the government departments are carrying out a satellite mapping survey on the topography of the valley. Meanwhile, in an attempt to hide the evidence of violations, kiln operators have started levelling of big pits dug for red sand mining near Mankarai area in the valley.”

Citing that it was a breeding season for owl, he said use of heavy machines to level the surfaces of the pits would affect the ecosystem, as the birds hide along the walls of the pits for breeding. Chandrasekar urged the district administration to seize the machines and register cases against the concerned brick kiln operators.

S Ganesh, who has filed petitions at the Madras HC and the NGT on the issue, said, “After destroying the surface of the entire valley, the brick kiln operators are now trying to hide the damage by levelling it. We have informed the district administration about the violation, and will take up the matter during court hearing.”

When contacted, Assistant Director of Mines and Geology S Rameshkumar said, “We inspected the spot and instructed those levelling the surface to stop the work. A few private landowners who had taken up the levelling activity without knowledge of the norms have been warned. Now, there is no mining activity taking place in the valley.”

