Rains hampered tiger MDT-23 capture: Minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Recent rains made it difficult to capture MDT-23, the elusive tiger in Masinagudi, however, the animal would be captured soon, said Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wildlife Week celebration, he said, “The tiger has not been spotted for the last three days. Forest personnel, headed by Chief Wildlife Warden and consisting of two deputy directors, five animal veterinarians and 57 other staff, continue the search in a scientific way. Three drones, 60 camera traps and a net gun are being used.”

He said the operation was challenging since the big cat was frequently moving along Singara forest corridors. “We expect it to come out looking for prey and would be captured soon. We have established lofts based on pug marks to monitor movement,” he said.

Injured sloth bear tranquilised for treatment

Coimbatore: An injured sloth bear which entered an abandoned housing project on Moyar Road in Masinagudi was tranquilised by forest officials and treated on Friday. Locals spotted the bear, an adult male, and informed forest department. Sources said the animal suffered injuries on its hind legs. Veterinarians, who were in the area as part of the operation to tranquilise tiger T23, were called in to dart the animal and was released in to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR)

The hunt continues

On Friday evening, forest department officials spotted a carcass of a cattle that was killed by a wild animal near Moyar in Masinagudi. Confirming the development, MTR Field Director D Venkatesh said a tiger had killed the cattle. But, he stated the department would analyse the footage recorded on a camera set in the area and would come to a conclusion by Saturday in this regard