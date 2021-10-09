STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains hampered tiger MDT-23 capture: Minister

Recent rains made it difficult to capture MDT-23, the elusive tiger in Masinagudi, however, the animal would be captured soon, said Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Friday.

Published: 09th October 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The sloth bear that was tranquilised by forest department officials and treated for injuries on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Recent rains made it difficult to capture MDT-23, the elusive tiger in Masinagudi, however, the animal would be captured soon, said Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wildlife Week celebration, he said, “The tiger has not been spotted for the last three days. Forest personnel, headed by Chief Wildlife Warden and consisting of two deputy directors, five animal veterinarians and 57 other staff, continue the search in a scientific way. Three drones, 60 camera traps and a net gun are being used.”

He said the operation was challenging since the big cat was frequently moving along  Singara forest corridors. “We expect it to come out looking for prey and would be captured soon. We have established lofts based on pug marks to monitor movement,” he said.

Injured sloth bear tranquilised for treatment
Coimbatore: An injured sloth bear which entered an abandoned housing project on Moyar Road in Masinagudi was tranquilised by forest officials and treated on Friday. Locals spotted the bear, an adult male, and informed forest department. Sources said the animal suffered injuries on its hind legs. Veterinarians, who were in the area as part of the operation to tranquilise tiger T23, were called in to dart the animal and was released in to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR)

The hunt continues
On Friday evening, forest department officials spotted a carcass of a cattle that was killed by a wild animal near Moyar in Masinagudi. Confirming the development, MTR Field Director D Venkatesh said a tiger had killed the cattle. But, he stated the department would analyse the footage recorded on a camera set in the area and would come to a conclusion by Saturday in this regard

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDT-23 tiger
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp