73.27 per cent turnout in phase two of Tamil Nadu rural local body polls

An estimated 73.27 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise. Victory in the election, ahead of upcoming urban local body polls, is crucial to both the ruling DMK and Opposition AIADMK.

Published: 10th October 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indumathi, escorted by armed police personnel, casts vote

Indumathi, escorted by armed police personnel, casts vote. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second phase of elections to rural local bodies in nine districts of Tamil Nadu concluded peacefully on Saturday barring a few stray incidents, including poll boycotts, allegations about model code violations and voter bribery in some parts. An estimated 73.27 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise. Victory in the election, ahead of upcoming urban local body polls, is crucial to both the ruling DMK and Opposition AIADMK.

In Kolacheri panchayat in Kancheepuram district, where charges of voter bribery with cash and gold nose rings by different parties emerged, AIADMK cadre staged a protest after police allegedly refused to respond to their complaints. Distribution of cash and gifts such as sarees, erection of flex banners, and canvassing outside polling booths were witnessed in several panchayats in Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur unions.

In Vellore district, tribals boycotted polls as the president post in Nayakkaneri panchayat was reserved for Scheduled Caste (women). The sole contender, Indumathi, was elected unopposed. On Saturday, she was provided an armed escort to cast her vote for the district panchayat ward member post.

In Tirunelveli district, 188 voters of ward 1 in Chidambarapuram village erected black flags at their homes and boycotted the polls, protesting a decision to include a part of their ward in Pazhavoor panchayat.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran alleged DMK functionaries had attacked AMMK cadre at Gerugambakkam in Kancheepuram and urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to take action. AIADMK spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel submitted a representation to the SEC, demanding webcasting/telecasting of the counting process, to be held across 74 locations, on October 12. 

