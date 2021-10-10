STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HR&CE officials told to display info on assets, income of dept temples

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday directed the department officials to display the information regarding assets and income of temples under the department; rent dues from tenants in temple lands; number of employees in each temple; and important festivals in all the temples. 

Talking to reporters, the Minister said the officials have been directed to collect and furnish all vital information regarding the 1,206 temples in Chennai and its surrounding places within a month. He said in some of the temples, priests come only during the festival times and leave their assistants for the rest of the year. “They should change this habit,” he added.  

The department has obtained a favourable verdict from court in the case relating to the Queensland amusement park, and has sent a notice the park’s management.

