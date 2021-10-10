'Let it end with me': MDMK general secretary Vaiko not in favour of son's entry in politics

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Though MDMK district secretaries are longing for the political plunge of Durai Vaiyapuri, their party general secretary Vaiko said he does not want his son to enter politics.

Addressing the media persons, along with Vaiyapuri after casting his vote in the rural local body polls in his native village Kalingapatti, Vaiko said, "In my 56 years of politics, I travelled lakhs of kilometres in car, walked thousands of kilometres and took part in hundreds of protests. I even spent 5.5 years in jail. I lost my life to politics. Let it end with me. I do not want my son to enter politics".

However, he added, Vaiyapuri's political entry will be decided by the district secretaries of his party.

When contacted, District Secretary of MDMK TM Rajendran said his counterparts in all other districts are longing for Vaiyapuri to take the political plunge.

"We are more concerned about the health of our party chief. Thats is why Vaiyapuri is attending important functions on the behalf of his father. Though he had no plan to enter politics two years ago, the affection the party cadres have on him made him say okay to politics," said Rajendran.

Another State functionary said apart from Vaiko, all the functionaries want Vaiyapuri in politics.

"Vaiko never disagreed with us whenever we were on the same boat. Vaiyapuri's political entry is essential for our party to survive," he added.

​MDMK district secretaries are set to meet on October 20.