STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Focus on preventive ophthalmology: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai said people visit ophthalmologists mostly for refractive errors.

Published: 11th October 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Sunday urged medical students, ophthalmologists, scientists and academicians to focus on preventive ophthalmology.

She was speaking after inaugurating Reticon, an initiative of Dr Agarwal’s Retina Foundation. Tamilisai said people visit ophthalmologists mostly for refractive errors. "Diabetic retinopathy and diabetic blindness are more common now, adding proper food habits can prevent many eye diseases," he said.

Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospitals said, over 750 doctors across the country participated in the conference. The aim of the conference was to highlight the latest technology in vitreoretinal management and prevent blindness.

In India, there are about 15 million people without vision. The retina is the most important part of the eyes for final vision. People should get it checked regularly as retinal diseases diagnosed early can save eyesight as compared to other eye diseases, said Dr Agarwal.

Dr Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital said, "Cataract is the cause for blindness in around 55 per cent of people."

Dr S Natarajan, Chairman, Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Mumbai, spoke about preventing blindness, particularly due to diabetic retinopathy by screening people at doorsteps. Dr Agarwal said, "Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, merged with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, becoming the 100th centre of the eye hospital chain."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Ophthalmologist
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp