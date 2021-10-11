Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary 'Saatai' Durai Murugan arrested 

By Express News Service

Kanyakumari district police arrested Nam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary`Saattai' Durai Murugan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against chief minister M.K. Stalin during a protest held in Thuckalay recently.

`Sattai' Durai Murugan (34), who hails from Tiruchy, is an NTK functionary and a YouTuber.

At a protest meeting held at Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district on Sunday, in which NTK leader Seeman participated,

Durai Murugan slammed ferrying of rocks from the hill areas of Kanyakumari to the neighboring state of Kerala and made derogatory remarks against the chief minister and others.

In this connection, Thuckalay Police booked Durai Murugan for criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subsequently, he was arrested at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Sunday late at night. He was produced before the Padmanabhapuram Judicial Magistrate M Dheenadhalayan on Monday morning. Saattai Durai Murugan was remanded in judicial custody till October 25. He has been lodged in the Nanguneri branch prison in Tirunelveli district.

Police sources said they are on the lookout for another person from Colachel area in connection with the case.