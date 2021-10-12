STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Buses registered in other States must pay tax in TN: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ruled that owners of transport vehicles registered in other States should pay tax under the relevant laws of Tamil Nadu if they want to ply in the State.

Published: 12th October 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that owners of transport vehicles registered in other States should pay tax under the relevant laws of Tamil Nadu if they want to ply in the State. The ruling was given on a petition filed by owners of sleeper buses with national permits registered in Nagaland and Puducherry challenging tax levied by TN transport authorities.

“The upshot of the above discussion leads to the conclusion that there is no illegality or arbitrariness in the action taken by the respondents. The petitioners are liable to pay the tax under the Act and rules thereunder, if they want to ply the vehicle in the State of Tamil Nadu,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said in a recent order.

Two sleeper buses owned by S Thirumoorthy and P Tamilselvi, registered in Nagaland and Puducherry, had obtained All India Tourist Permit and All India Tourist Vehicle Authorisation Certificate. The vehicles were run between Puducherry and Coimbatore but were intercepted by the transport authorities on August 30 and September 5 at Cuddalore. The buses were impounded for breaching permit conditions.

Referring to this, the judge said the petitioners shall give an explanation along with the materials before the RTO and Motor Vehicle Inspector who can take a decision in accordance with the law. He also ordered release of the vehicles.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that since the vehicles had All India Tourist Permit and All India Tourist Vehicle Authorisation Certificate, the petitioners are not liable to pay any tax under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1974.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp