NIA raids premises of suspected Maoist supporters in Tamil Nadu

Similarly searches were carried out at the residence of Danish, who was also arrested for his alleged involvement in various UAPA cases and has been since jailed in Kerala, police said.

Published: 12th October 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was carrying out searches in the houses of suspected supporters of Maoists here and nearby Pollachi, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, NIA sleuths conducted the searches at the house of Dinesh, a dentist who was arrested by the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in February last for his suspected Maoist connections and lodged in a prison in the neighbouring state since then.

Further, NIA officials searched the house of Santhosh, reportedly involved in Maoist activities and absconding for the last five years, at Angalakurichi in nearby Pollachi, they said.

A good number of police personnel were posted in front of the houses where the searches were on. Searches were also being conducted in other locations in the state including in Theni.

