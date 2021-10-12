STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No cadre will back Sasikala as public rejected her: AIADMK

The AIADMK on Monday said none of its cadre would join hands with VK Sasikala as she has been rejected by the public. 

VK Sasikala being taken to Victoria Hospital from Bowring Hospital, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Monday said none of its cadre would join hands with VK Sasikala as she has been rejected by the public. This comes as Sasikala is planning to start a Statewide visit after paying homage at the memorial of former CM J Jayalalithaa on October 16.

“AIADMK cadre who are loyal to party founder MG Ramachandran and late leader J Jayalalithaa will never move away from the party. So, none of the party cadre will join hands with Sasikala,” former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar told reporters after attending a meeting chaired by party leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai. 

Wondering why Sasikala didn’t go to the memorial of Jayalalithaa just after returning from prison, Jayakumar said, “Now she is visiting it just to play politics. She has been rejected by the public as well as the party cadre.”

Asked about NTK leader Seeman’s statement that his party is the true Opposition in TN, Jayakumar laughed it off saying, “It is one of the good jokes of the century.” On whether he is being considered for the post of party presidium chairman, he said, “I am happy being a cadre of the AIADMK.”

