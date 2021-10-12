Tiger op exposes holes in tn forest department? 

S Senthil Kumar By

COIMBATORE: Monday was the 17th day of the operation to capture MDT-23, the Masinagudi tiger. As the operation drags on, there is unease among the tribals and villagers, whose movement is restricted, and the air is thick with tension.

In the eye of the storm is the State forest department, which, through the mission, has made apparent its dearth of expert veterinarians and modern tranquilising guns. This became evident when one of the veterinarians could not tranquilise the big cat, which was 15 metres away from him.

According to sources, during the initial days of the operation conducted at Mayfields in Gudalur in September, three attempts were made by veterinarians to tranquilise the animal One of the veterinarians told TNIE that though the animal is old, it was still agile and more active than they had expected. “It disappeared into the bushes in no time when I was about to tranquilise it at Gudalur forest division,” he said.

Sources said most veterinarians have been using single barrel syringe projectors (tranquiliser guns) instead of the double barrel model which can shoot several darts at a time. As per NTCA guideline, supportive and appropriate gun (.375 mm rifle) should be kept as backup in case of emergency. However, the STF and police, who initially took part in the hunting operation, used 7.62 mm rifles that are designed to target human beings.

Experts pointed out that several lakhs of taxpayers money was being spent on capturing MDT-23, which is 13 years old and has attained its full life cycle, and expressed doubts how long the animal could survive after it is captured.

Masinagudi-based Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, who has four decades of experience in handling problematic animals, including tigers, has offered to help the forest department. Sources said the department was yet to reach out to him.

Responding to the charges that the department lacked expertise and gear, Environment Secretary and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Supriya Sahu said: “The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has enough experts and tranquilising guns. Also, we have engaged experts from Kerala in this operation.

“The animal enters the bushes frequently and we are trying our best to capture it. We are doing the operation without harming the people and, at the same time, we have to capture the animal safely. If required, we will seek expertise from Nawab Shafath Ali khan.”

On September 30, Chief Wildlife Warden issued hunting order after MDT 23 attacked an 85-year-old man. During October 1-6, MDT-23 was spotted a few times. Drones, sniffer dogs, and kumkis are pressed into the operation, spread across four forest ranges