TN local body poll: Why only one vote for BJP functionary, wonders Twitter. His answer...

By Online Desk

A BJP functionary who contested the recently held local body poll as an independent candidate drew Twitterati's attention after he secured only one vote despite there being five members in his family.

D Karthik had contested for the post of a ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union in Coimbatore district.

The news went viral with #Single_Vote_BJP trending on Twitter.

Writer and activist Meena Kandasamy tweeted saying, "BJP candidate gets only one vote in local body elections. Proud of the four other voters in his household who decided to vote for others."

One Ashok Kumar of INC noted, "Five members in his family and this BJP candidate who contested for ward member post got one single vote in Coimbatore!" This is how Tamil Nadu handles BJP.

Another Twitter user pointed out that the posters released by Karthik for his election propaganda had the portraits of prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and seven other leaders including himself but he got only one vote.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Karthik, district deputy president of BJP Youth Wing, clarified, "I did not contest on behalf of BJP. I contested in the election as an independent candidate on a car symbol. My family has four votes and all the votes are in ward 4 of the panchayat. Even my four family members and I have no vote in the 9th ward where I contested. Meanwhile, I am being wrongly mentioned in social media by trollers that I had contested on behalf of BJP and have not even secured my family member's vote, which is not true."

The local body polls in the state were held on October 6 and 9. In all, 79,433 candidates had contested for 27,003 posts.

(With Express News Desk inputs)