TN tops in India in industrial land availability

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu ranks first in the country when it comes to industrial land availability, according to a GIS-enabled repository developed by the Union government. As per data from the repository, the State has 21,456 hectares of land available for industries, the highest among all States. It is followed by Maharashtra with 20,609 hectares of land available in industrial parks and special economic zones (SEZs). The availability of land for industrial purposes highlights the State’s potential to attract additional investments.

It should be noted that the Union government had developed a National-level GIS-enabled Industrial Land Bank, which is part of Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) 2.0. The land bank repository will act as a one-stop source for industrial infrastructure-related information. Over 4,420 parks and zones have been mapped covering 5.6 lakh hectares with details regarding utilities, connectivity, raw material availability, terrain and real-time plot updates.

Five states — Tamil Nadu (19.59%), Maharashtra (18.82%), Gujarat (17.89%), Rajasthan (9.83%) and Karnataka (7.48%) account for 73.61 per cent of available land for industries. The process to develop a GIS-based web portal to capture information on industrial infrastructure in India was initiated in 2017. The portal was designed and developed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in coordination with the National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics.

Chennai Free Trade Zone, Flextronics Technologies (India) Private Limited, Sipcot Transport Engineering SEZ in Gangaikondan and Adani Ports and SEZ account for more than 50 per cent vacancy levels and have huge potential for investment, according to IPRS 2.0 report.

The report also ranked Mahindra World City and One Hub in Chennai among the top-performing industrial parks while Chennai Free Trade Zone, Cheyyar SEZ Developers, Larsen and Toubro Limited SEZ, Flextronics Technologies and Mahindra World City Developers were among the 15 top-performing privately-owned SEZs.

Top states with land availability

Tamil Nadu: 21,456 hectares

Maharashtra: 20,609 ha

Gujarat: 19,586 ha

Rajasthan: 10,762 ha

Karnataka: 8,189 ha

Andhra Pradesh: 6,637 ha

(Western and southern States account for 83% of land available for industrial investment)

Top performing privately-owned sezs from state

1. Chennai Free Trade Zone

2. Cheyyar Special Economic Zone Developers

3. Larsen and Toubro Limited Special Economic Zone

4. Mahindra World City Developers

5. Flextronics Technologies

Top privately-owned Industrial Parks

1 Mahindra World City, Chennai

2 OneHub Chennai

Top Performing Industrial Parks from Tamil Nadu

1. Sidco Industrial Estate Kakalur

2. Sipcot Industrial Complex Ranipet

Across the country, over 4,420 industrial parks and zones have been mapped covering 5.6 lakh hectares

‘One-stop source’

The GIS-enabled land bank repository will act as a one-stop source for industrial infrastructure-related information