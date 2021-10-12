Udumalipet: Govt doctor transferred for not treating woman

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A gynaecologist at Udumalipet GH was transferred to Dharapuram Medical Hospital for dereliction of duty. She reportedly denied treatment to a pregnant woman for more than four days. In a petition to collector, Marudhamuthu (33), a daily-wage labourer, said his wife Rajarajeswari (24), who was five months pregnant was admitted to the GH on September 23 to undergo a foetus removal operation as a scan showed no movement of the foetus.

The doctor, however, reportedly refused treatment for four days and directed them to visit a private clinic. When Rajarajeswari’s condition worsened, Marudhamuthu asked the doctor to treat her. Dr Jothimani examined his wife, however, denied treatment again.

Later, medical attendants and nurses informed Marudhamuthu to shift Rajarajeswari to a private clinic. She was admitted to the clinic after depositing Rs 35,000 on September 28 and the foetus was removed within an hour. Meanwhile, Marudhamuthu found that Dr Jothimani had performed the procedure and questioned her, but she reportedly threatened him.

Following this, Marudhamuthu petitioned the Collector and Department of Health Service (Tiruppur district). An official from the Health Department said, “An internal inquiry has been launched and based on initial evidence, Dr Jothimani has been transferred to Dharapuram Medical Hospital. She is yet to take charge. Also, we are yet to complete the report.”

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth said, “I have received the petition. An internal inquiry by the Joint Director of Health Service (Tiruppur) has been launched. Besides, I have ordered an RDO inquiry. Both reports will be submitted to the Tiruppur administration and Health Department (Chennai). Based on the reports, severe actions will be initiated.” The doctor has gone into hiding.