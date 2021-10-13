AIADMK didn’t leverage power generation: Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

KARUR: When as much as 4,320 MW of electricity can be produced from thermal power plants in the State, 1,800 MW alone was generated during the AIADMK rule from 2006-2011, only to purchase power at a high cost from private players, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said. He was addressing mediapersons in Karur on Tuesday. The government is trying to increase power generation to 3,500 MW and by 70 per cent, he added.

On Tuesday, the minister inspected maintenance works carried out at ward no. 31 in Arunachalam Nagar under ‘Clean Karur’ project. The Municipality has set a target of one ward per day and is working towards it.

After hearing grievances of the public, he said,” There are several complaints about sewage canals and drains not being desilted and faulty streetlights. Sewers in the municipality are damaged as they were built when the streets were divided a long time ago. There are a total of 11,575 streetlights in Karur municipality. Of these, 3,550 damaged ones have been replaced in the last four months. On the basis of one streetlight for 100 metres, 2,300 new lights will be installed in the municipality.” He also said 1 lakh electricity poles were kept ready in view of monsoon.