STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK didn’t leverage power generation: Senthil Balaji

He was addressing mediapersons in Karur on Tuesday. The government is trying to increase power generation to 3,500 MW and by 70 per cent, he added. 

Published: 13th October 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu power minister Senthil Balaji. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: When as much as 4,320 MW of electricity can be produced from thermal power plants in the State, 1,800 MW alone was generated during the AIADMK rule from 2006-2011, only to purchase power at a high cost from private players, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said. He was addressing mediapersons in Karur on Tuesday. The government is trying to increase power generation to 3,500 MW and by 70 per cent, he added. 

On Tuesday, the minister inspected maintenance works carried out at ward no. 31 in Arunachalam Nagar under ‘Clean Karur’ project. The Municipality has set a target of one ward per day and is working towards it. 

After hearing grievances of the public, he said,” There are several complaints about sewage canals and drains not being desilted and faulty streetlights. Sewers in the municipality are damaged as they were built when the streets were divided a long time ago. There are a total of 11,575 streetlights in Karur municipality. Of these, 3,550 damaged ones have been replaced in the last four months. On the basis of one streetlight for 100 metres, 2,300 new lights will be installed in the municipality.” He also said 1 lakh electricity poles were kept ready in view of monsoon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Senthil Balaji
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp