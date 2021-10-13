STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation flags off mobile procurement truck for doorstep crop purhase

The system would benefit only 'big' farmers - those who have a stock of 1,000 sacks of paddy with 40 kg each.

Published: 13th October 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector A Arun Thamburaj flagging off TNCSC's mobile procurement system truck in Nagapattinam on Tuesday

District Collector A Arun Thamburaj flagging off TNCSC's mobile procurement system truck in Nagapattinam on Tuesday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: District Collector A Arun Thamburaj on Tuesday flagged off the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation's (TNCSC) mobile procurement system truck in Nagapattinam. The trucks would reach the farmer's place directly and procure crops on the spot. This eliminates travel and transportation charges on selling produce at DPCs. However, according to TNCSC, the system would benefit only 'big' farmers - those who have a stock of 1,000 sacks of paddy with 40 kg each.

As many as 16 trucks would be operated in four taluks, with four trucks in each taluk. Each truck would have a quality control officer to measure the moisture percentage. A winnowing machine would also be available in the truck. So far, about 1,40,000 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured in the ongoing kuruvai season in the district; 60,000 metric tonnes more are expected to be procured. The system is expected to ease the process.

P Pandiyan, TNCSC Senior Regional Manager said, "Farmers can book the sale through the truck either online or at office. They should produce Aadhaar card, land documents and bank account details while making the booking or selling the crop. The bill will given right after procurement and payment will be made in a couple of days."

R Ramadoss, the district secretary of Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasayigal Sangam, said, "A group of small farmers can gather and make a combined booking for procurement on a spot. Thus, the mobile procurement system could remain efficient and beneficial to the small, marginal and tenant farmers. TNCSC and Nagapattinam district administration should arrange this provision as well."

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation mobile procurement truck
