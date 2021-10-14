Action if sago products fail to meet standards: TN govt tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Action will be taken if sago products are found adulterated, said the State government. Government advocate KMD Muhilan, representing the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, told the High Court that action is being taken on reports of adulteration in sago products. “The Food Safety department received several complaints between 2011 and 2021.

Food products were analysed and penalty imposed,” he said. An assurance was given before Justice SM Subramaniam. The judge noted that the analysis of three samples of sago products, handed by the court for tests, showed that two were in conformity with the standards while the third sample had a slight variation, but neglible.