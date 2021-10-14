Coimbatore tops TN in Covid vaccination coverage

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said the State would inoculate children aged 2-18 with Covid-19 vaccine once the Centre issues a directive. Subramanian lauded Coimbatore district administration for leading the State’s vaccine performance. The district has achieved 93 per cent first dose coverage and 37 per cent second dose coverage; the State’s average is 24 per cent.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), he said State was topping vaccine performance as regards vaccinating pregnant women.

“We have so far vaccinated nearly 4.9 lakh pregnant women,” he added.

He said the State has a vaccine stock of around 35 lakh as of Wednesday and that the mega vaccination drive held on Sundays would be skipped on October 17 due to pooja holidays. Talking about dengue, Subramaniam said 342 active dengue cases were diagnosed by testing about 86,000 samples across the State.

When asked about the State government’s announcement to provide incentive to the health care workers in Covid-19 duty, he said a list was being readied for verification and that funds shall be disbursed soon.

