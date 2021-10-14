Death sentence in Subbaiah murder case referred to Madras HC 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death sentence handed to seven of the accused in the murder of Dr SD Subbaiah in 2013 was referred to the Madras High Court for confirmation.

The convicts, Ponnusamy, Basil, Boris, William, James Satish Kumar, Murugan, and Selva Prakash, were sentenced to double death for offences under Sections 302 and 120B of IPC while two others, Mary Pushpam, wife of Ponnusamy, and Yesurajan, were handed double life terms by the Additional Sessions Judge-I in August.

Another accused, Iyyappan, was discharged as he had turned approver. The death sentence was referred to the High Court for confirmation, and subsequently, the matter came up before a division bench, which adjourned the matter.